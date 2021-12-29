SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 276,525 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 636.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 276,525 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 73,741 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $1,735,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $7,268,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 28,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.77. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.