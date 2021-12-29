SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 103.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 231.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 63.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 147,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TPB stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

