Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $139.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $143.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

