Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,231 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in IPG Photonics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $170.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.72. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.