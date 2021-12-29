Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $348.34 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

