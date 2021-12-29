Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1,342.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 41,832 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

NYSE:DFS opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

