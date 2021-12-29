Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $354,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 900,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,520,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $333,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $221.93 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

