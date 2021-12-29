Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,780,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average is $73.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.