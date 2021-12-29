Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $387,794.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $627,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,078 shares of company stock worth $14,071,050. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

RMD opened at $260.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.