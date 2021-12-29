SENSO (SENSO) Price Reaches $1.66 on Exchanges

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. SENSO has a total market capitalization of $20.31 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SENSO has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One SENSO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00003463 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000165 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 2,145,798,854% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SENSO

SENSO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 1,715,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,241,344 coins. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of Sensorium Galaxy. The corporation supplies Sensorium Galaxy with events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.Consisting of professionals from a wide-array of fields, Sensorium’s management team guarantees that the technological collaboration and strategic partnerships are always directed toward attainment of Sensorium’s most relevant contribution to the virtual reality landscape—to make it fully social. SENSO token is the in-platform currency of Sensorium Galaxy.ERC20 SENSO token drives all value transactions within Sensorium Galaxy, an alternate universe that is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Yann Pissenem, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.Sensorium Galaxy will go live in H1 2021. The technology was first introduced to the public in 2019 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Sensorium expects to attract over 1,8 million users by the end of 2022 who would pay for access to the content exclusively with SENSO tokens. “

