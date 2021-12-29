Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Trading Down 3.2%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 1,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,270,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMFR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Sema4 alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $251,323.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $80,322.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,553 shares of company stock valued at $895,784 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter worth approximately $18,975,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter worth $258,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.