SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 244,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 727,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.48.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the second quarter valued at $1,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 148,681 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.