Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,630 Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Crafts were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 19.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts during the second quarter valued at $152,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Crafts stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

