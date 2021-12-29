Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $6.10 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 251,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,386,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 100.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 468.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 72,760 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

