Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.