Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 1,007 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 77.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $175.92 on Wednesday. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.53 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.