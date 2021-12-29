Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 4.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.85. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

