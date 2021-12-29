Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,654,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 511,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 194,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.77. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

