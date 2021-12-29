Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 2,910 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 22.1% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 40,548 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 103.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 49,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 486.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of ONTO opened at $99.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.02. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $103.77.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,935. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.