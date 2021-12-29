Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Gap Down to $35.25

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.25, but opened at $33.73. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 765 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on SBCF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

