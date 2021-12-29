Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €72.40 ($82.27).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($92.05) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

ETR:G24 opened at €61.52 ($69.91) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a twelve month high of €73.36 ($83.36). The company has a fifty day moving average of €61.26 and a 200-day moving average of €65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.39.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

