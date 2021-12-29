Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $543.34

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 543.34 ($7.30) and last traded at GBX 543.33 ($7.30), with a volume of 23741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535 ($7.19).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 523.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 512.22. The firm has a market cap of £954.26 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.08. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 527 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £31,620 ($42,505.71).

Scottish American Investment Company Profile

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

