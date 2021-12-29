Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.50. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

