Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About Scor
SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.
