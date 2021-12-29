Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $102.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.73 and a 1-year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.