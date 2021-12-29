Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,673 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 8.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $50,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96.

