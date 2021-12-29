Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,059 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,574,000 after purchasing an additional 735,385 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period.

SCHE opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

