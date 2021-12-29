Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 575,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 321,064 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schlumberger by 43.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in Schlumberger by 9.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 58.0% in the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,202,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

