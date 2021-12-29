SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Lessened by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,315 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 2.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SBA Communications worth $41,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,873. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $386.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 146.81 and a beta of 0.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

