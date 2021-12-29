Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,165 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,289 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks makes up approximately 2.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $19,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 303.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.09.

Shares of FFIV opened at $246.71 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $247.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.