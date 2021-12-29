Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 6,395 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 580,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.