Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 37,447 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,447 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises 1.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cerner worth $15,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after buying an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cerner by 484.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cerner by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares during the period. Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,728,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

