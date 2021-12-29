Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Price Up 3%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $545.13 and last traded at $545.13. Approximately 16 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $529.06.

SDMHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale cut shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $537.01 and its 200 day moving average is $541.05.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs.

