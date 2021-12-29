salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $777,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $782,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 512,334 shares of company stock worth $145,421,795. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $255.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $251.94 billion, a PE ratio of 141.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.48. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

