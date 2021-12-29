Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.10

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Saipem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.