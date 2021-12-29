Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SFSHF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

SFSHF stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

