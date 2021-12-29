SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Up 29.7% This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.34 million and approximately $3,195.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,800.76 or 1.01219420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00283191 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.00437783 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00150007 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000953 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.