SAFE DEAL Achieves Market Cap of $2.80 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00005295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $296,164.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00059585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.27 or 0.07922201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00074638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,860.59 or 0.99868654 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051967 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,305,894 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,805 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars.

