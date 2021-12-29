Ryo Currency Market Capitalization Tops $1.46 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,982.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,880.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.59 or 0.07960605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.99 or 0.00306984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.98 or 0.00923097 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012644 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00073488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.55 or 0.00439730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.00256009 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.