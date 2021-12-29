Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryder is benefiting from improving economic and freight conditions in the United States. Revenues at all segments grew (due to higher rental revenues, new business and favorable pricing) in the first nine months of 2021. The company raised earnings guidance for 2021 owing to favorable market conditions, driven by higher used vehicle sales and increased pricing in lease and commercial rental businesses. Earnings per share are now estimated in the band of $8.40-$8.50 compared with $7.20-$7.50 expected previously. The company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks are also encouraging. We are also positive on the company's impending acquisition of Whiplash. The transaction is likely to be completed shortly. However, the company's liquidity position is a concern. Also, escalated capex may play a spoilsport.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.44.

R stock opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ryder System by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

