Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

RUSHA stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,952 over the last ninety days. 12.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after buying an additional 805,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after acquiring an additional 719,127 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,348,000 after acquiring an additional 527,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,975,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,228,000 after acquiring an additional 390,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 141,745 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.