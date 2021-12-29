Rudolph J. Borneo Sells 3,752 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $337.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 36.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth about $474,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 37.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPAA shares. TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

