Rudolph J. Borneo Sells 3,752 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MPAA opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $337.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.73.
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPAA shares. TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.
