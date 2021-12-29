Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Down 7.2%

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares traded down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. 3,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 839,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

