Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Down 7.2%

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares traded down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. 3,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 839,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
