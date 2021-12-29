Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$70.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of RCI.B stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 322,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,139. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$54.69 and a one year high of C$67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

