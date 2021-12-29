Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.04

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.04 and traded as high as $8.27. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 5,454 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.41%.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $115,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donna L. Coupe sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $59,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 54,786 shares of company stock valued at $435,840. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

