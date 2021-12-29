RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. 123,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,283,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

