Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.26

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$79.26 and traded as low as C$77.90. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$77.90, with a volume of 22,159 shares traded.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$85.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.30. The company has a market cap of C$8.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$415.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$410.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.5199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

