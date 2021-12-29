Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 679 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Datadog by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Datadog by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Barclays boosted their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $177.42 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,267.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $1,092,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $45,149,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,444,012 shares of company stock worth $410,712,081. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.