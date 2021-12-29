Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 3,113 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.9% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after buying an additional 959,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,933,000 after buying an additional 393,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $135.26. The company has a market cap of $237.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.