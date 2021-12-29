Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3,333.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,003 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

In other news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $214.79 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

