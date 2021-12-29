Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Unity Software by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

U stock opened at $143.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.98. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $2,092,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,186,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,829,965 shares of company stock worth $312,075,701. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

